Blade Reboot originally set in the 1920s with a Flying Lotus Soundtrack

Marvel's planned reboot of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, was originally set to take place in a 1920s setting, with none other than Flying Lotus lined up to handle the music. Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter also recently confirmed she had been working on that version of the project — before everything completely fell apart, mostly due to script and actor strikes. Flying Lotus himself recently commented on X, saying:

"I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now but. Yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell thru. Maybe it'll come around again but I doubt it. Would have been fun tho."

Exactly what the future holds for the movie is still up in the air, but rumors suggest the project might have been scrapped entirely. That said, Mia Goth is apparently still attached to the reboot and is rumored to be playing the villain Lilith. A bunch of different screenwriters have been involved too, including True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto and Logan's Michael Green — but right now, Blade's future in the MCU is looking super shaky.

