Blade production has been halted, MCU schedule gets shaken-up

The Blade Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is haemorrhaging right now, despite originally being expected to start filming in November this year. Recently, the movie lost its director, and since the film has yet to find another one yet, production has been pushed until early 2023, as Deadline reports.

Due to this change of plan, Disney and Marvel Studios has now announced a shake-up to future MCU release dates, with various films all shifting in certain ways.



Blade - From November 2, 2023 to September 6, 2024



Deadpool 3 - From September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024



Fantastic Four - From November 8, 2024 to February 14, 2025



Avengers: Secret Wars - From November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026



There is no word as of yet if this change of schedule will affect any MCU shows that are in the works for 2024 and beyond.