Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Blade production has been halted, MCU schedule gets shaken-up

Following issues relating to the Mahershala Ali flick, future MCU projects are coming at different dates.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Blade Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is haemorrhaging right now, despite originally being expected to start filming in November this year. Recently, the movie lost its director, and since the film has yet to find another one yet, production has been pushed until early 2023, as Deadline reports.

Due to this change of plan, Disney and Marvel Studios has now announced a shake-up to future MCU release dates, with various films all shifting in certain ways.


  • Blade - From November 2, 2023 to September 6, 2024

  • Deadpool 3 - From September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024

  • Fantastic Four - From November 8, 2024 to February 14, 2025

  • Avengers: Secret Wars - From November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026

There is no word as of yet if this change of schedule will affect any MCU shows that are in the works for 2024 and beyond.

Blade production has been halted, MCU schedule gets shaken-up


Loading next content