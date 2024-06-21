Blade is going to be rewritten this summer and then sent out to directors

Mahershala Ali's Blade was first announced almost five years ago. It sounded like a Marvel dream come true, as we'd once more see a darker, grittier side of the MCU complete with plenty of vampires baying for blood and the one half-vampire who was out there to stop them.

However, Mahershala Ali's Blade has hit development bump after bump, losing two directors as it seems no one can quite realise the vision. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, some light is shed on the film's development and why it's going so poorly.

Mia Goth - who was set to star as Lilith - is still attached to the project, but it isn't clear whether her role has been changed or not. Ali sees this movie as his Black Panther, apparently, so he's got very high hopes for it.

The script is going to get some major touch-ups, being rewritten at least in part this summer before being handed out to directors. Then we could see a return to the Blade set, and a release somewhere down the line.