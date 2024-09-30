Blade and A Star is Born actor Kris Kristofferson has passed away

HQ

It has been reported that actor and country music star, Kris Kristofferson, has sadly passed away at the age of 88-years-old.

Known for his musical prowess and roles in films, be it the Whistler in Wesley Snipes' Blade films, or in the lead of the 1976 version of A Star is Born, the BBC states that Kristofferson passed "peacefully" at his home in Hawaii on Saturday surrounded by family members.

Kristofferson was also known for voicing Chief Hanlon in Fallout: New Vegas, as well as appearing in a few other video games, such as Gun in 2005. He was also nominated for Best Music, Original Song Score at the Oscars in 1985 for his work on Songwriter, an award he missed out on to Prince's hugely popular Purple Rain.

Thanks for all the years of entertainment, Kristofferson. Rest in peace.