Blacktail gets new trailer and will be released this winter

Blacktail was shown during the recent Gamescom event and it looks undeniably exciting. Here, we will take on the role of a witch in a first-person adventure largely based on the Slavic folktale of Baba-Yaga. According to legend, Baba-Yaga is very evil, but that doesn't mean that your version will be, as you decide whether you want to play as an evil or good witch in this seemingly unique adventure.

No specific release date was revealed during the trailer, but it was briefly stated that Blacktail will be released this winter, which could theoretically mean either in December or as late as February next year. We'll certainly get more info on that in the upcoming months.

Will you play as evil or good in Blacktail?