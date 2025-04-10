Blacksmith Master is ready to open for business in Early Access next month

Dansk
There aren't many games that seek the peace and quiet of running a shop in the Middle Ages, but that's what Blacksmith Master, the new game from Untitled Studio and published by Hooded Horse, is all about.
The title was announced a couple of years ago, and after a lot of hard work they are finally ready to announce that it will enter Early Access next May.
And they've got a new trailer to celebrate - are you going to give Blacksmith Master a go next month?