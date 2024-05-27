Blacksad: Under the Skin will launch its next-gen version at the end of June

HQ

Pendulo Studios' adventure game Blacksad: Under the Skin arrived over four years ago for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. A story of detective intrigue in the comic book with a lot of potential that unfortunately didn't translate with enough polish to the video game format. Now we'll see if in its more powerful version John Blacksad finds redemption on consoles.

The studio has confirmed that the native Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 versions of Blacksad: Under the Skin will arrive on 27 June. It is currently unknown if this edition will also translate to a free update for Xbox One and PS4 users of the game, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for news.

Have you experienced the story of Blacksad: Under the Skin, or were you looking forward to this new version?