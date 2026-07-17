BlackMill Games announces updated release date for Gallipoli, will launch in a month

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There were originally plans in place to welcome fans into intense multiplayer action happening across the Ottoman Fronts of World War I in May, but developer BlackMill Games ultimately decided to make a change and delayed the upcoming shooter known as Gallipoli to an undetermined date.

We now have an update on this front, as it has been confirmed Gallipoli will be launching in a month's time on August 20, with a simultaneous debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S with full cross-play support. When this date comes around, expect Gallipoli to cost £24.99/€29.99.

Speaking about the delay, BlackMill explains in a press release they "moved the release of Gallipoli to August 20th, allowing additional time for final improvements and to ensure the game is ready for all players on day one."

When it does launch, Gallipoli will offer up multiple maps, over 50 historically-accurate weapons, 10 historical classes, plus the signature gunplay and action the series has been refining throughout its prior chapters of Verdun, Tannenberg, and Isonzo most recently.