BlackMilk releases a Zelda collection

The Australian brand BlackMilk has made itself a name for doing stylish clothing for women, and they have often made collaborations with pop cultural phenomenons. This includes Nintendo and they have previously launched clothes with Animal Crossing, Pokémon, and Mario themes.

Now they are at it again and this time they have launched a Zelda collection with motives from several games like Majora's Mask, Wind Waker, Breath of the Wild, and even a Hyrule map used as a pattern. There is quite a lot to choose from, head over to the link above and check them out. We've included some favorites below: