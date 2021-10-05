BlackMilk is launching a Legend of Zelda themed clothing line

HQ

Australian clothing brand BlackMilk has revealed that it will be selling a line of Legend of Zelda themed clothes that sport designs from six games in the series. The products are set to go live at 7am AEST on Tuesday October 12 (or 10pm BST/ 11pm CEST on October 11) and you can sign up now to be notified at the exact time they become available.

Alongside the reveal, BlackMilk is also running a competition that will reward the winner with a gift voucher for $500 AUD. To be eligible to win this prize, you just need to sign up for the company's mailing list via the following link. There can only be one entry per person and the winner is expected to provide both their name and email address.

You can take a look at two of the products from revealed the collection below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.