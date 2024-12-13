Blackfrost: The Long Dark II officially announced

It's been a full ten years (!) since the Canadian survival game The Long Dark was released in its first incarnation, and now it's finally time for a sequel. Albeit not quite yet. At the Game Awards tonight, Hinterland Studio showed off an evocative teaser of the title called Blackfrost: The Long Dark II and the news includes co-op, but the premiere is, as we said, some way off.

The game will be released in Early Access for PC sometime in 2026. Plenty of time to turn up the hype meter, then. Read more on the game's official Steam page. You can see the trailer below.