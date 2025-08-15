Blackbird Interactive reacquires the rights to Hardspace: Shipbreaker

HQ

Developer Blackbird Interactive has announced that it has come to an agreement with Focus Entertainment to reacquire the rights to the Hardspace: Shipbreaker series. The deal will see the developer regain control of the title that was previously published by Focus, and became quite a big success for both parties, among fans and critics alike, all so that Blackbird can expand the universe as its sole owner.

To this end, while no specifics are shared, we are told in a press release that Blackbird Interactive has "multiple Hardspace projects currently in development," and that we should expect "the studio's trademark mix of evocative worldbuilding, immersive, physics-driven gameplay, and boundary-pushing design to continue driving the franchise forward."

Speaking about the reacquisition, Blackbird's president and chief creative officer, Rory McGuire, stated: "It is rare to have an IP that resonates so deeply with millions of players. So we are honored to have this opportunity to deepen and expand that connection through new games that explore the Hardspace universe. Shipbreaker also wouldn't be what it is today without our friends at Focus Entertainment. We are eternally grateful for their partnership and hope to work with them again soon."

To help in the development of the future of the Hardspace series, Blackbird Interactive has opened up registration for the Lynx Pioneer Programme, which is a community-focussed endeavour that will see fans helping to shape the future of the series through exclusive playtests.