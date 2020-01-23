Blackbird and Focus Home Interactive sign partnership

Focus Home Interactive has revealed a brand new partnership with the creators of Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and Homeworld 3 - Blackbird Interactive - and this will see them collaborate on a new project in an original IP.

The new game will use Blackbird's own knowledge of sci-fi settings, and is set to be unveiled at PAX East next month, so there isn't long to wait until we can hear more.

"We are truly excited to work with the Focus team," said Rob Cunningham, CEO and founder of Blackbird Interactive. "From our first meeting it was clear they are a perfect fit to help deliver BBI's innovative new game to a wide audience. Focus genuinely shares our vision to create high-quality original titles and have completely embraced the new world we are crafting. We feel extremely fortunate and grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to an exciting and productive partnership!"

"We are delighted to bring Blackbird on board the Focus flagship as we continue to invest in new and innovative games that will delight players for years to come. It's also fantastic to be able to reveal this game in full at PAX East 2020, the premiere gaming culture convention running yearly in Boston, Massachusetts," adds Focus Home Interactive's John Bert, Chief Operating Officer.

The new project will be released later this year as well, so all that remains now is to sit tight and wait for its reveal.

What do you want from this project?