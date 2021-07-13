Black Widow's opening weekend made Disney $215 million globally

The opening weekend for Marvel's Black Widow has now come and gone, meaning after a pretty hefty stint of no Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, we can look forward to the iconic superheroes lighting up cinemas and TVs around the world once again.

To see how Black Widow did during its opening stretch, Disney has dropped a press release sharing the sales figures for the movie, and we can see that the movie netted Disney $215 million globally, $60 million of which came through Disney Plus's Premier Access programme.

If we split up that revenue, we can see that $78 million of the $215 million came from international sales (so basically anywhere outside of the US), meaning domestic earnings clocked in at around $77 million.

Either way, between Black Widow and Fast 9's sales figures, we can see that people are once again excited and interested in returning to the big screen, after the movie industry took a massive hit throughout the pandemic.

