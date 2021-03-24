Black Widow to get Disney+ and cinema release on July 9

You're watching Advertisements

Disney has given us an update as to what its release plans are for some of its many upcoming films and movies over the next year, and headlining the bunch is the long-anticipated MCU project Black Widow.

The standalone movie focussing on Scarlett Johansson's Avenger will now be premiering on July 9, 2021 both in cinemas and on Disney+'s Premier Access service. This does mean that you'll have to pay for the movie, on top of your Disney+ fee should you wish to watch from home, but it also does seem to suggest that there will be no more delays to the MCU movie continuation.

Also seeing changes is the Emma Stone-headlined Cruella that is now set for a May 28, 2021 release date, and will also get a day&date release alike Black Widow. Ryan Reynolds Free Guy is now expected for August 13, 2021, although this is seemingly just a cinema release. The same seems to apply for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (set for September 3, 2021); The King's Man (December 22, 2021); Deep Water (January 14, 2022); and Death on the Nile (February 11, 2022).

It is also worth noting that the next Disney Pixar movie, Luca is also set to release on June 18, but will be a Disney+ exclusive - and if we look at Soul's release, it will hopefully also not be part of the Premier Access platform.

Thanks, Deadline.