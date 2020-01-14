Black Widow gets a new Special Look trailer

This May we're getting a Black Widow film putting Scarlett Johansson's Avengers hero into the spotlight, and while we've already seen a teaser trailer (visible down below), Marvel has now provided another special look at what's ahead.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz all join the cast, and you can see all of them in action down below, as well as of course Natasha Romanoff joining her family after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Are you looking forward to this entry in the MCU?

