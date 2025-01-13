Black weekend in the industry: Closure of three studios and major cutbacks at a fourth

HQ

It's 2025, and there is still no clear sign that the crisis affecting the video game development industry will end. 2024 ended as the most dismal in history, with more than 14,600 workers laid off and the closure of dozens of studios, both indie and AAA. 2025, sadly, has also begun with closures and layoffs.

In this case we report the closure of three studios, most notably Counterplay Games, creators of Godfall. According to several posts on LinkedIn (thank you, PlayStation LifeStyle), the team was disbanded several days ago after cancelling their co-development with Jackalyptic Games.

Also reported these days is the closure of Freejam, creators of Cardlife and Robocraft, for inability to maintain development of Robocraft 2, launching in early access in November 2023. The title has apparently already been removed from Steam.

Finally, Enad Global 7, a holding company for several companies in the industry, has announced the closure of Toadman Interactive and significant staff cuts at Piranha Games following the sales failure of its latest game, MechWarrior 5: Clans.

It is not the best way to open a year as promising in games as 2025, but we trust that little by little this industry will find stability for its workers with guarantees for the future.