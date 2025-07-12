Black Superman was shut down by Warner - Deemed "too woke"

HQ

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. chief David Zaslav scrapped a Black Superman project three years ago, claiming it was "too woke." The film was set to be penned by acclaimed American author Ta-Nehisi Coates, known for his work on Black Panther as well as several culturally and politically charged books on African American identity and white supremacy. None other than J.J. Abrams was attached as producer.

Details about the project remain scarce, but Black Superman was reportedly intended to take place in an alternate universe, featuring a Black Kal-El in the lead role. It would have been part of DC's Elseworlds lineup, much like Joker and The Batman and entirely separate from the main continuity.

Following the Warner-Discovery merger, Zaslav grew increasingly wary of the project, pushing for more cohesion and broader mainstream appeal within the DC slate. This ultimately led to the quiet cancellation of Black Superman. However, all hope isn't lost—new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have hinted that the idea could still be revived down the line, as long as the script and concept feel right.

