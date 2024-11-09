Black Sheep is getting a sequel

Dansk
Black Sheep 2 is becoming a reality—a sequel to New Zealand's most successful horror film ever, with director Jonathan King returning once again to lead the project. In other words, we can expect more murderous sheep, and hopefully, they'll crank up the madness even more than in the first film. The world-famous team at Wētā Workshop, who created the creatures in the original Black Sheep, is also expected to return for the sequel. Filming for Black Sheep 2 is set to begin in the first quarter of next year.
Do you remember Black Sheep, and are you looking forward to the sequel?