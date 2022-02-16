Cookies

Black Pearl from Pirates of the Caribbean rebuilt in Minecraft

Jack Sparrow's legendary vessel has been built with all its intricate bells and whistles.

HQ

There's no shortage of really cool Minecraft creations, but this one really struck a chord for us with as it both offers sweet vibes of nostalgia and is meticulously made with lot's of love. It is the Reddit user TheRealSpacePieDebt who has made Jack Sparrow's legendary ship The Black Pearl in all her glory.

She has all the bells and whistles you could imagine and several clever building solutions like using fence assets as ropes, and there also seems to be an interior as we can clearly see windows being lit in some of the images.

Head over to the link above for more spectacular creations. What is the most impressive thing you have made in Minecraft?

Minecraft

