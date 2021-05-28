Black Panther's Okoye will return in the Wakandan Disney Plus spinoff show

You're watching Advertisements

Marvel and Disney are soon looking to start their third Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show that will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on June 9 with Loki. There are also a few other shows planned for later this year, with Hawkeye being one, and a Wakandan spinoff series being another.

But, building on this, it has been reported that Danai Gurira's Okoye will also be returning for the Black Panther Disney Plus spinoff show, as is mentioned in The Hollywood Reporter's list of powerful lawyers in 2021.

Part of the article based on Jamie Mandelbaum states that the lawyer, "brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney+."

We knew that Gurira would be back for the Black Panther sequel, but her appearance in the Disney Plus spinoff was previously kept under wraps. Since this is an early announcement, no information on the plot or other cast has been mentioned. However, IGN has reported that Ryan Coogler (director of Black Panther 1 and 2) is attached to the show as a producer.