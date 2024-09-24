Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler reunite for horror film Sinners

We've seen the pair make movie magic before and now they are set to attempt to do the same again. Following on from the mega success of Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan will be coming together for an upcoming horror-drama film known as Sinners.

This movie revolves around twin brothers as they return to their hometown and discover that it has become the home of a much greater, twisted evil. While we don't get to see this evil, the first trailer for Sinners definitely sets up a suspenseful and eerie premise.

Sinners will be coming to cinemas on March 7, 2025, and will also star Hailee Steinfeld and Jack O'Connell amid some other well-known names. Check out the trailer below.