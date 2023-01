HQ

Disney and Marvel Studios has set a date for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive and start streaming on Disney+. The most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will land on the service on February 1, and will, like many other MCU films that have come to the streamer, be the IMAX Enhanced version with an expanded aspect ratio.

