Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stormed onto Disney+

While it didn't have the box office success of the original, nor the critical reception for that matter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did end up being one of 2022's biggest movies. Which is why it probably comes as no surprise to hear that the film has also become one of Disney+'s biggest movies.

As reported on by Variety, we're told that following its arrival on the streamer on February 1, the film soon had the biggest premiere out of any Marvel film to land on the platform, all based on data taken over its first five days of being on Disney+.

It should be said that Disney has not actually released the exact viewing figures, but that this claim comes from its own internal measurements for Disney+.

it will soon be competing with other 2022 titans for awards in five different categories at the Oscars.