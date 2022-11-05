Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one post-credits scene

HQ

We've come to expect Marvel movies to have an array of post-credits scenes that set up the next batch of Marvel films. The upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever however, will be breaking away from this tradition to instead only have one post-credits clip, and it will actually be a mid-credits one.

The exact reason for this has been revealed by producer Nate Moore, who when speaking with Comicbook.com, stated, "Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing. Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

As for what exactly is shown in this scene likely won't be made clear until the movie debuts on November 11, but by the sounds of things, it won't be majorly setting up the next Black Panther movie or an upcoming Marvel project.