Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominates for fourth weekend in a row

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got off to a pretty good start, standing alongside other recent Marvel films that are coming close to $1 billion in revenue globally.

As Variety reports, the film dominated much of the world for the fourth weekend in a row, pulling in an additional $55 million or so in the US and the rest of the global markets. That means the film now sits at $733 million overall.

Otherwise, Strange World, a new Disney animated film with a production budget of a whopping $200 million, now sits at just $42.3 million globally, which means it has seriously, as in seriously lost money.

The entire cinema market, however, is in for quite a shake-up soon, when Avatar: The Way of Water is released.