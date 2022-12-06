Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominates for fourth weekend in a row

The film is approaching $800 million globally.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got off to a pretty good start, standing alongside other recent Marvel films that are coming close to $1 billion in revenue globally.

As Variety reports, the film dominated much of the world for the fourth weekend in a row, pulling in an additional $55 million or so in the US and the rest of the global markets. That means the film now sits at $733 million overall.

Otherwise, Strange World, a new Disney animated film with a production budget of a whopping $200 million, now sits at just $42.3 million globally, which means it has seriously, as in seriously lost money.

The entire cinema market, however, is in for quite a shake-up soon, when Avatar: The Way of Water is released.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Related texts



Loading next content