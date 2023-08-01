Black Panther is the world's best superhero film according to Rolling Stone

HQ

It's all in the eye of the beholder, of course, but when one of the most respected magazines in the world writes top lists, many people sit up and listen. Rolling Stone Magazine has now named what they consider to be the best superhero movie of all time, and from a huge list of 50 titles, Black Panther finally took the win.

Surprising? Well, that depends on who you ask. Chadwick Boseman's interpretation of the Black Panther was widely acclaimed when the film was released just under five years ago. Some of you may also recall that Black Panther was also nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture, an award that ultimately went to Green Book. You can read the complete list below and there are some interesting and surprising finds to be made.

50. "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (2021)

49 "Ghost Rider" (2007)

48. "Megamind" (2010)

47. "Infra-Man" (1975)

46. "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" (2010)

45. "The Old Guard" (2020)

44. "Batman: The Movie" (1966)

43. "Thor" (2011)

42. "The LEGO Batman Movie" (2017)

41. "The Avengers" (2012)

40. "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)

39. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022)

38. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

37. "The Batman" (2022)

36. "Tank Girl" (1995)

35. "Ant-Man" (2015)

34. "The Suicide Squad" (2021)

33. "Blade II" (2002)

32. "Unbreakable" (2000)

31. "V for Vendetta" (2005)

30. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"(2021)

29. "The Crow (1994)

28. "Batman Begins" (2005)

27. "Hellboy" (2004)

26. "Darkman" (1990)

25. "The Rocketeer" (1991)

24. "Batman Returns" (1992)

23. "Deadpool" (2016)

22. "Robocop" (1987)

21. "Doctor Strange" (2016)

20. "Superman II" (1980)

19. "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" (1993)

18. "Captain America: Winter Soldier" (2014)

17. "X2" (2003)

16. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

15. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

14. "Spider-Man" (2002)

13." X-men: Days of the Future Past" (2014)

12. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

11. "Iron Man" (2008)

10. "The Incredibles" (2004)

9. "Wonder Woman" (2017)

8. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

7. "The Dark Knight" (2008)

6. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

5. "Superman" (1978)

4. "Avengers: Endgame" (2019)

3. "Logan" (2017)

2. "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

1. "Black Panther" (2018)

What do you think, how would you list your top ten superhero films?