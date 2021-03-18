Black Panther is joining Marvel's Avengers later this year

You're watching Advertisements

During today's Square Enix Presents showcase it was revealed that Black Panther would be joining Marvel's Avengers later this year within an upcoming expansion called "War for Wakanda." The hero will likely be the third DLC character added to the game after Kate Bishop was introduced in December and Hawkeye debut earlier today (Spiderman hasn't yet been dated and is PS exclusive).

Alongside this character reveal, we also got a deeper look into the Hawkeye DLC that launches today as a free update for the game. In the gameplay footage, we saw the titular hero bound through the air and masterfully use his bow to take down attacking robots and drones.

In other news, Marvel's Avengers is also launching on the PS5 and Xbox Series today and will be a free update for those who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One.