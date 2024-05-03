Black Panther and The Fall Guy's Winston Duke wants to play Batman in the DCU

HQ

Currently it seems like Robert Pattinson will not be the new DCU's Batman, and so the door is wide open for someone else to take the role. We've seen a fair few people put themselves forward for the opportunity. A lot of people are fancasting Reacher's Alan Ritchson, for example.

The MCU's Winston Duke, who played M'Baku in the Black Panther movies, and has recently starred as Dan Tucker in The Fall Guy, has expressed his wish to become the new Bruce Wayne. Speaking with SlashFilm, he had the following to say:

"I would love to. I would love to do that as Batman. I'd love any opportunity to explore new characters, to change narratives around some of these entrenched ideas of how these characters are supposed to look, sound, and perform. I'm all for it."

Duke has played Bruce Wayne once before, but it was on a podcast called Batman Unburied. Do you think he'd make a good Batman?