Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider confirmed as characters for Marvel Cosmic Invasion

When Tribute Games launches Marvel Cosmic Invasion on an undetermined date later this year, we can expect the beat 'em up title to feature a broad slate of familiar superheroes. Already we know that Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Racoon, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill will all star in the game, and now we have two further characters to add to this mix.

Both Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider have been confirmed, and we also have a brief description of what to expect from both heroes.

For Ghost Rider, we're told that he will use the Spirit of Stellar Vengeance to punish "the guilty by wielding both hellfire and the Power Cosmic!" As for Black Panther, it will be the King T'Challa variant of the character, who "dashes into battle wielding his vibranium-enhanced suit and sonic daggers. With peerless martial arts skills and strength, he'll pounce on any threat or foe foolish enough to challenge him!"

In total, we're told to expect 15 playable characters in-game, and so far, including Black Panther and Ghost Rider, 13 have been revealed, meaning an additional two characters should make their arrival rather soon.