Black Panther actor claims Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will debut in time for Christmas

We were formerly told that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra would be launching in 2025, and while there are still mostly 10 months left in this calendar year, the fact that no further information (nor really any murmurs at all) have come out about the game so far this year, you do start to wonder if a 2025 release is still on the cards. According to one of the game's leading actors, that is still very much the case.

Speaking with The Direct during MultiCon in Los Angeles recently, Khary Payton, who is known as the Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, stated the following:

"We're still working. We're planning on 2025... We're thinking like a Christmas situation. But I'm so excited."

While Payton will be in the know about the game to a good extent, we shouldn't take this as a fact until we hear from Skydance itself, as if the game isn't ready, it will most likely be pushed until early 2026 instead. If that seems unlikely, it's worth remembering that publisher Plaion recently pushed Kingdom Come: Deliverance II out of a late 2024 release in favour of early 2025, and look how that worked out for the multi-million selling and critically acclaimed game...