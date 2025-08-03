Black Panther 3 set for 2028 release

HQ

It looks like it'll be a while before we see Black Panther on the big screen again. Even though more than three years have passed since Wakanda Forever was released, Marvel isn't in a hurry to push out a sequel. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider on the Hot Mic podcast, Black Panther 3 is currently planned for release in February 2028, with filming reportedly starting in 2027.

Director Ryan Coogler is expected to return for a third time, having helmed the first two Black Panther films. He's also been involved in the upcoming Ironheart series and the hit horror film Sinners, which has become one of the most successful in the genre's history.

As for the plot of Black Panther 3? It's still a mystery, as the film doesn't even have an official title yet. But one exciting detail is confirmed: Denzel Washington will appear in a still-undisclosed role, something he revealed himself last autumn.

What are your hopes for Black Panther 3?