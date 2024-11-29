Black-out your PS5 with dbrand's Darkplates 2.0

HQ

While Sony does offer its own official ways to change the appearance of the PlayStation 5 console through interchangeable side panels and plates, you can also get a wider array of options by exploring third-party providers like dbrand. The accessory maker has options of all colours and patterns, including a blacked-out alternative that previously got the company into a bit of hot water with Sony.

However, after dealing with various legal issues, dbrand is back with a Darkplates 2.0 offering, as they call it, which they promise won't cause them issues with Sony's legal department. We've actually got our hands on some of these new Darkplates as part of the latest Quick Look, specifically the plates for the PS5 Slim console.

You can see what our very own Magnus thinks of these new Darkplates in the video below, where he also shares a bunch of facts about the accessory too.