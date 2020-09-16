Black Ops Cold War campaign shown, alpha test this week

You're watching Advertisements

Raven Software creative director Dan Vondrak showed up during Sony's showcase to show off Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this evening. During the segment, we got to see part of the first campaign mission, set on a rainy night in Turkey.

During the demo we saw a Sniper Elite-style kill-cam (without the Xray), hostage-taking mechanics, an RC car, and more.

The game's coming this holiday. We already knew that, but what is news is the fact that this Friday, PlayStation owners will get access to a multiplayer alpha. Preloads for that start tomorrow and it's free (although those in Germany may need to pay a nominal fee, apparently).