Black Ops 7 leak shows COD still embracing wacky skins

Once upon a time - what now feels like almost a hundred years ago - Call of Duty was rooted in realism. But that was then, and this is now. The commercial machine has kept rolling, and brands eager to collaborate with the series have naturally lined up. This shift hasn't been to everyone's taste, and in recent years the franchise has been criticized for its increasingly bizarre and goofy skins. A trend that looks set to continue with the upcoming Black Ops 7.

According to Call of Duty insider @charlieINTEL on X, Black Ops 7's Vault Edition has leaked ahead of its official launch. The leak reveals several skins that feel far removed from what belongs in a realistic war game. While they're not as absurd as the Beavis and Butt-Head or American Dad skins from Black Ops 6, it's clear the strategy of quirky and outlandish content is here to stay.

In sharp contrast, the newest competitor Battlefield 6 has confirmed it will focus entirely on a grounded, realistic tone - no nonsense. That approach seems to be working, with over 500,000 concurrent players in its open beta, and some industry voices are suggesting this could be the year Battlefield overtakes Call of Duty in popularity. Activision, however, insists COD is "too big to fail."

What are your thoughts on realism vs. silliness in games like these?