Black Ops 7 beta already overrun by cheaters

This sure started off well. The Black Ops 7 beta had barely gone live before cheaters began pouring in - despite the game requiring Secure Boot. Many players are now describing online, across forums and social media, how they immediately encountered individuals blatantly using cheat tools. It doesn't exactly bode well for the game's official release, and it's clear that Secure Boot hasn't helped one bit. Cheaters have simply found other ways around the program.

Cheating in Call of Duty is, of course, nothing new, and the problem has been around for a long time. But there was hope that Activision would crack down hard with Black Ops 7, especially after previously announcing the implementation of "advanced systems" to detect and stop those who don't play fair. Instead, many players seem to be giving up and flocking to Battlefield 6 instead - a game that proudly boasted record numbers during its beta.

So what does this mean for the future of Black Ops 7? It's clear the game is facing a potential trust crisis, and one can only hope the developers do everything in their power to put an end to this persistent cheating problem.

