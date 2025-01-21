Black Ops 6 takes on cheaters: 136,000 accounts banned and counting

HQ

Cheaters beware—Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 developers are stepping up their anti-cheating game with impressive numbers to back it up. In a recent post, Activision announced that a whopping 136,000 accounts have already been banned since the launch of Ranked Play, a mode notorious for attracting the less-than-honest crowd. The team behind the game has introduced robust detection systems and tools to spot suspicious behaviour, even flagging accounts linked to cheaters through regular party activity. However, despite community demands for stricter measures like IP bans, Activision insists such solutions aren't feasible, citing potential collateral damage to innocent users on shared networks like college campuses. With new anti-cheat technologies and updates slated for Seasons 2 and 3, the battle against cheaters promises to be as relentless as ever. But how long will it take for cheaters to find a workaround?

Are these steps enough to keep the game fair, or should Activision consider even stricter measures?