Black Ops 6 is the best-selling PS5 game ever in the US according to new data from Circana
Despite constant doomsaying about Call of Duty's decline, the franchise is proving stronger than ever.
There's been plenty of doom and gloom surrounding Call of Duty and its supposed downfall. But despite all the complaints, the sales figures tell a very different story and according to a new analysis from Circana, last year's Black Ops 6 can now claim the title of the most successful Playstation 5 game ever in the US. At least in terms of revenue - trumping every other game released for the console since launch.
According to Circana's data, there's a total of three Call of Duty games among the ten best-selling Playstation 5 titles in the US: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare II, and Modern Warfare III. They're joined by several of Sony's own games such as God of War Ragnarök, Spider-Man 2, and Miles Morales.
Assuming the figures are accurate, this serves as proof that even though competition is fierce, it's not subscriptions that dominate entirely - people are still buying their games. It also shows just how important Call of Duty still is and how central it remains to Microsoft's overall strategy.
Black Ops 6 was a massive success, breaking all previous franchise records according to Microsoft themselves - and also gave a hefty boost to the number of Game Pass subscribers. And with Black Ops 7 releasing in just a few hours, it remains to be seen if Microsoft and Activision can repeat the same success.
