Black Ops 6 fans have discovered an iconic Easter egg

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players have been hard at work scouring the game for references to days gone by, and they have recently found such an Easter egg, harking back to one of the franchise's most iconic maps.

In a post on the CoD: Zombies subreddit shared by user Sonicmining, they showed off a portion of the Gala map (near the stage at its centre) from the beta that plays the theme music from the fan favourite Shadows of Evil map, which you can see here.

Some fans are underwhelmed by what they see as a lacklustre callback, but others are speculating on whether or not this is a hint from the developers at something deeper that will come with the game's official release - I certainly hope it's the latter.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta continues to do well regardless, being the most popular Open Beta in the series history, with the highest total player count for any entry in the franchise pre-launch (thanks, GameRant).