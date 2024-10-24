Black Ops 6 accused of offering pay-to-win with a $20 sound setting

HQ

Games today are unfortunately rife with microtransactions, and some titles are as much online stores as actual games. One of the biggest culprits in this area is the Call of Duty series, and this year's edition is no exception - quite the opposite - as it now gets a feature we've recently seen in Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy XIV, among others.

Just in time for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Activision has added a very special microtransaction, which, incidentally, is not even particularly micro. An X user reveals that for $20 you can get Embody's Immerse spatial audio (makes it easier to tell where sounds are coming from) customised to your own head and ears. You get the service for five years.

This has really angered the community because Call of Duty is largely based on competitive multiplayer, where some will have better sound conditions, thus a kind of pay-to-win.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released tomorrow, are you planning to buy Embody's Immerse service, or will you play as usual? Also, don't forget that Black Ops 6 is included with Game Pass.

Thanks, Gamespot.