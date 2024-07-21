Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell is actually narcoleptic

HQ

One of the hilarious threads in this current season of The Boys is that the replacement Black Noir is a narcoleptic, meaning he'll fall asleep at random moments. It turns out, there's more truth to this than you might have expected, as in a panel hosted by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, it was revealed that the actor behind this iteration of the character, Nathan Mitchell, is actually narcoleptic in reality.

The Deep actor Chace Crawford starts by stating that "We'll be in scenes and [Mitchell's] literally asleep, he'll fall asleep during a scene."

Homelander himself Antony Starr adds to this with, "He legit falls asleep... There's a line in there, 'is Noir asleep?' and he wakes up and goes 'ahh I'm narcoleptic'. Which he fucking is... in real-life. He's fallen asleep at the table in that suit, in real-life. Nathan is almost narcoleptic. I'm not joking."

You can check out the clip chatting about this below, with the conversation beginning at 48:13.