Black Myth: Zhong Kui has no ties to Wukong

In a very interesting and surprising turn of events, developer Game Science unveiled their sequel to the monumentally succesful Black Myth: Wukong during Opening Night Live, in spite of it being literally at the beginning of its development journey.

The teaser does confirm a new setting, a new protagonist and a new story, but now it's been confirmed that there's no narrative ties to the previous chapter, beyond what we assume are some mechanical similarities.

In a post on Weibo (through MP1ST) CEO Feng Ji has confirmed that this is brand new in all ways.

"New hero, new gameplay, new visuals, new technology, and new story. We want to free our hands, experiment boldly, break from fixed formulas, and start from scratch," he's confirmed.

It could take many years for the game to take form, but below you can rewatch the first teaser.