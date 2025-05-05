Black Myth: Wukong's physical release saved the format industry, says publisher

HQ

Black Myth: Wukong was one of the big releases of 2024. Even since its release in August, the Chinese AAA development found millions of users eager to experience its Journey to the West-inspired ARPG adventure. However, just as many gamers joined in later, when the physical console versions arrived later in the year. It seems that sales in that format "saved the industry, according to its publisher, PM Studios.

Speaking to The Gamer, the publisher's CEO, Mike Yum, had this to say at the LVL UP Expo in Las Vegas:

"I wish I could reveal the number, but those guys [Game Science] are very private and I respect that. But it's shown me and all the distributors and partners and retailers out there that it's very healthy still," he says.

"I got a lot of calls like during Christmas and after the New Year's thanking me and saying that it saved their business."

It's not clear how many copies we're talking about, but the title recently celebrated 25 million units sold, so we imagine it must be a significant enough percentage to be considered the lifeline of the holiday season at retail.

