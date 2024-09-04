Black Myth: Wukong was not delayed on Xbox because of any technical shortcomings

HQ

Less than two months before the release of Black Myth: Wukong, it was suddenly announced that the Xbox version of the game would be delayed. No real explanation was given, though there was vague talk of some problem with certification or technical issues.

At the end of last month, however, Forbes, IGN and Windows Central, among others, reported that nothing of the sort was behind the delay, but that Sony had gotten some kind of exclusivity deal that prevented the game from being released on Xbox.

Now, it is reported via Forbes that Microsoft has commented on the matter, and says that they do not want to comment on anything Sony (or anyone else) may have done, but clarifies that the delay has nothing to do with any problem regarding Xbox:

"We'd prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us."

Microsoft also writes that they are "excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms".

In summary, we still don't know why Black Myth: Wukong was suddenly delayed for Xbox, but if it's not for any technical reasons, then there's something else behind it, which still increases the likelihood that there could be something to the earlier reports of Sony exclusivity.