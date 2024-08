HQ

The long-awaited Black Myth: Wukong has unveiled its launch trailer at Gamescom 2024. Full of high-resolution story and gameplay footage, it's sure to get those sitting on the fence hyped for the release.

Black Myth: Wukong released today to much fanfare, and has quickly become one of the most popular Steam releases of all time. You can read more about the game's storming out of the gates here.