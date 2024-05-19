English
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong trailer makes us hyped for August

Can this be 2024's Lies of P or even get close to Elden Ring?

Game Science Studio made many of us gasp when they gave us a impressive gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Wukong four years ago. The Chinese studio's game looked stunning, so many questioned if it would actually look like that when, or even if, it launched. Seems like the final product will at least be close.

This new trailer shows some of the both somewhat ordinary and more fascinating enemies we'll get to fight in a wide variety of environments when Black Myth: Wukong launches on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the 20th of August, and it still looks quite beautiful even if it's not as stunning after playing games like God of War: Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West and other visually brilliant games the last few years.

Black Myth: Wukong

