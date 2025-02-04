Black Myth: Wukong tops 25 million units sold

HQ

Ever since its reveal trailer, Black Myth: Wukong looked like a game we should be keeping our eyes on. Then, upon its release, it blew everyone away, shattering Steam concurrent player count records and selling millions upon millions of units.

As of today, just how many copies has it sold? Well, according to analysts at Niko Partners, Black Myth: Wukong has topped 25 million units sold. Furthermore, a new store launched with branded accessories, generating extra revenue and selling out some items to the point that consumers will have to wait up to 90 days to receive their purchase.

More Black Myth: Wukong has been guaranteed by Game Science's owner Hero Games, as we're set to get DLC at some point down the line. But, it's likely we're going to see some other companies taking note after the immense success of this action game.