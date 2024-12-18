Black Myth: Wukong takes the lead at The Steam Awards

HQ

The 2024 Steam Winter Sale is just around the corner, and with it comes the opening of voting for The Steam Awards. This year's nominations have stirred up some excitement, and fans of Black Myth: Wukong have every reason to celebrate, as the game is in the running for several prestigious categories. However, there's one notable absence: Astro Bot, which had once seemed a contender, is not included in the Game of the Year nominations, leaving fans with little chance of seeing it crowned victor this time.

The nominees in the Game of the Year category include Helldivers 2, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Each of these games has made an impression on The Steam community, with Black Myth: Wukong leading the charge with three nominations across different categories. With Baldur's Gate 3 also making its mark, this year's awards are shaping up to be a fierce battle among some of the most popular titles on the platform.

Voting will open on December 19 on Steam, and players can submit their votes until December 31. Whether you're rooting for Black Myth: Wukong or another nominee, casting your vote will get you a free Steam sticker in each category. Just remember, you can change your vote anytime until the polls close, so the debates are far from over.

Do you think Black Myth: Wukong will bounce back from its defeat at The Game Awards and take home the win at The Steam Awards?