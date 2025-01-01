Black Myth: Wukong secures Steam's Game of the Year

HQ

The results are in, and Black Myth: Wukong has claimed the prestigious Game of the Year title at the Steam Awards 2024. This acclaimed action RPG, inspired by the classic tale Journey to the West, not only took home the top prize but also triumphed in two additional categories: Outstanding Story-Rich Game and Best Game You Suck At.



Steam's annual awards, voted on by its vast community, celebrated the best titles across 11 categories this year. Among other winners were Elden Ring, earning the "Labor of Love" award for its ongoing evolution, and Silent Hill 2 Remake, recognized for its "Outstanding Visual Style." Indie darling Liar's Bar also surprised many by winning "Most Innovative Gameplay."

For Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong marks a milestone as their debut large-scale project, which has sold over 20 million copies since its launch. Fans and critics alike have praised the game for its stunning visuals, challenging gameplay, and immersive narrative.

Do you agree with the Steam Awards' picks this year? Which games do you think deserved more recognition?