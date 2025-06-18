English
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong sale started ahead of the Xbox release

And all formats are getting in on the fun, which means it is now a 20% discount waiting for you on one of the best titles of 2024.

It is finally time for Black Myth: Wukong to launch on Xbox on Wednesday, August 20, one year to the day after its release on PC and PlayStation 5. There has been a lot of speculation as to why it didn't make it to Xbox when it originally launched, and it was confirmed early on that it wasn't due to technical issues.

Since we now know it's coming exactly one year after the PlayStation 5 release, it's probably fair to suspect that Sony simply bought timed exclusivity. Now everyone is getting in on the action though, which is why they're kicking off a 20% sale to celebrate the anniversary of the debut and the Xbox release.


  • Microsoft Store (pre-order discount): June 18 - July 11

  • PC (Epic Games Store and Steam): June 20 - July 11

  • Playstation Store: June 18 - July 3

This is definitely a game you should give a try and if you want to know why we think so, we recommend our review.

Black Myth: Wukong

